Three more COVID-19 deaths, 77 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 863.

The deceased are a 63-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 68-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew, and a 56-year-old man from Clarendon.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 126.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 116.

Meanwhile, there were 77 new cases with ages ranging from one to 99 years, pushing the total to 43,473 with 22,898 being active.

Of the new cases, 39 are women and 38 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 21 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 13 and then St Thomas with 12.

A total of 1,291 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.5%.

In the meantime, there were 157 new recoveries, increasing the total to 23,281.

Some 149 persons are in hospital with 56 being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 25,749 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.