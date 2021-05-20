Health insurance, tablets among regularisation incentives being offered by JPS

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is to offer health insurance among other benefits to persons in vulnerable communities who regularise their electricity.

The company says it is adding an incentive initiative to its JPS Community Renewal Programme.

The scheme is designed to reward the first 500 regularised customers across vulnerable communities who consistently pay their electricity bills for three months.

Such customers may receive the Sagicor School Companion Plan for the 2021/2022 academic year which provides extensive coverage for medical services, including hospitalisation.

Another choice for these new customers is a tablet for school children, with pre-loaded curriculum, discounted data packages, and special zero-rated learning tools to assist with online learning.

Additionally, all new prepaid customers in vulnerable communities will receive a start-up gift of $2,100 electricity credit and two to three LED light bulbs.

The new programme is to begin on Wednesday, May 26.

“We are excited about this initiative,” said Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Ramsay McDonald, in a statement today.

“This is about facilitating safe and reliable supply for our citizens. Also, importantly, it's about lending a helping hand to some of the most vulnerable in our society who are striving to make a difference in their own circumstances,” added McDonald.

The JPS Community Renewal Programme, which was first established in 2014, has been successful in converting over roughly 7,500 households to legitimate electricity usage in communities such as Ellerslie Gardens, Tawes Meadows, Standpipe, and Majesty Gardens.

