From porter to managing Scotiabank’s top branch

It takes determination, hard work, and resilience to realise your dreams. Peter Mohan, a stalwart in the banking industry for over 25 years in Jamaica, can attest to these attributes, and has used them as his personal mantras on his journey to success.

Mohan began working at Scotiabank as a porter in 1994. Although he was overqualified for the position, he took the job. “When I got there, there was a job available; but it was that of a porter. I didn’t know what the role entailed, but I could hear my father’s voice saying, all you need is just to get into the doors, so I took the job,” Mohan said.

He did so well as a porter that his efforts blazed an undeniable trail and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Soon after, he was promoted to the position of teller. He often went above and beyond the call of duty, and learnt other aspects of the organisation, even though his tasks ended at midday each day.

“While I was in the porter role, I would learn everything that I could. I wanted to do just about everything in the office,” Mohan said.

Mohan moved from telling to customer service, and was then promoted to a more senior position in sales. With his excellent people skills, Mohan was able to ‘make waves’ selling the Scotia Mint product. “I was selling policies to just about everybody, and every quarter I earned awards,” Mohan said.

He was determined to make his mark on the organisation, and his work ethic, matched with hard work, gave him the opportunity as a trainee manager. “I was rotated between branches and everywhere I went people wanted to know who I was. I am willing to share my story because I know it will inspire others. No matter where you are from, there is always hope,” Mohan said.

Mohan, who left high school with his O’Levels, completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees as an employee of the bank. He recalls having to use his vacation at times to complete some of his studies. “Space at the top is limited, but if you work hard you will get to the top. Hard work pays off. I am proof of that,” he said.

“Scotiabank is a great place to work and I am happy to say that my current branch (Constant Spring Financial Centre) is considered to be one of the top branches in the country. I have a great team working with me,” Mohan said.

A very spirited individual, Mohan says he has no regrets. “I say a little prayer before I enter the building in the morning. It allows me to motivate, inspire and prepare myself, so I can pass on this enthusiasm to my team members. It is really fulfilling each day to see what we have achieved,” he noted.