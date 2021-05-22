Man accused of father's murder granted bail

A St Catherine man who reportedly stabbed and killed his disabled father was offered $500,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday.

The accused, 24 year-old Shamar Edwards of Greater Portmore in St Catherine, was arrested in March and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 52 year-old Dalbert Edwards.

When he made his second appearance in court yesterday, he was offered bail after a successful application by his lawyer, Richard Lynch, who maintained that his client had acted in self defence.

On condition of his bail, Edwards is to surrender his travel documents and report to the Tower Isle Police Station.

According to police reports on March 21 about 8:15 p.m., neighbours heard screams of "murder" and ran to the house to enquire what was happening.

They reportedly kicked open the door and found Dalbert Edwards lying on the kitchen floor in blood with multiple stab wounds.

The police were summoned and the elder Edwards, who had lost movement on one side of body as a result of a stroke, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His son, who was arrested a day after the incident, is to return to court in July.

Attorney-at-law, Peter Champagnie, QC, is also representing the accused.

