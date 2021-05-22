Two men arrested following gun seizure

Two men are in custody this weekend following the recovery of a Glock-17 pistol and 13 nine millimetre cartridges in Green Island Hanover yesterday.

The police say the seizure of the weapon resulted from an intelligence-driven operation in Santoy district in Green Island.

It's not yet known whether the men have been charged.

