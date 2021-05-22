Man suspected of setting woman on fire in custody

The police say they have taken into custody, the man suspected to have set a woman on fire in Great River, Hanover earlier this week.

The Gleaner reported on Thursday that the woman's jealous boyfriend was on the run after dousing her with gasoline and then setting her afire on Wednesday.

Reports are that the couple, who operate a car wash and bar in Great River, were at the location at about 4:30 p.m. when the boyfriend accused the woman of disrespecting him. In a fit of anger, he reportedly doused her with the flammable substance before setting her ablaze.

It is also alleged that he soaked the premises with gasoline before lighting it and walking away.

Residents in proximity of the bar and car wash who went to investigate the fire were able to rescue the woman as she ran out of the building. However, they could only look on helplessly as the building burned.

Police responded and rushed the woman to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

The man, who is said to be from Westmoreland, has been on the run since.

However, in an update via Twitter, the police said the man turned up at hospital in Hanover, seeking medical treatment for burns he also received during the attack.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

