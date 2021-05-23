57 reported COVID deaths last week, but positivity rate declining

There were five reported deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has detailed in its daily COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary. The deaths bring to 57 the number of reported fatalities from the respiratory illness Sunday to Saturday last week, and 917 deaths, since the disease emerged in Jamaica in March 2020.

Three of the five dead are from Manchester, they are two men, ages 73 years-old and 69 years-old, as well as a 73 year-old woman. The other two deaths were women, ages 79 and 63 from St James and St Catherine, whose deaths were being previously probed by health authorities.

The number of people being treated in hospital has remained steady at 159, 13 of whom are critically ill and 43 experiencing moderate symptoms.

Despite the increasing number of deaths from the disease, however, the positivity rate appears to continue to decline. There were 60 new infections reported across the country yesterday, accounting for a positivity rate of 9.9 per cent.

St Catherine and Manchester had the highest numbers of new infections, recording 12 and 10 new cases each of COVID-19. All other parishes recorded single-digit numbers of new cases, except for Hanover, Portland and St Mary, where no new cases were recorded.

Recoveries increased to 23,986 after 134 people were deemed fully recovered yesterday. This places the percentage of those who have fully recovered from the disease at marginally more than 50 per cent of the total 47,959 cases since March 2020.

Jamaica currently has 22,683 active cases of COVID-19.

