Search on for missing St Andrew taxi operator

A search is on for a cab driver, who has been missing since last Tuesday.

He is 45 year-old Phillip Palmer of a Grenada Road address in the Olympic Gardens area of St Andrew.

In a missing person alert issued by the police, Palmer is described as being of dark complexion, slim build and about six feet tall.

They say he was last seen at home at about 1:00 p.m. in a white T-shirt and black pants. No one has seen or has been able to contact him since.

The police are asking anyone who may have information that may help to locate Palmer to call the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468; the police emergency number, 119; or the nearest police station.

