Scientist who developed Moderna vaccine boosts Jamaica during MSNBC interview

Jamaica received an unexpected travel endorsement last night on MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Show.

The endorsement came from Dr Kizzmekia Corbett, the African-American viral immunologist, who is credited with developing the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 inoculation.

Relating the reason expressed for getting vaccinated by two participants in an MSNBC town hall meeting she had attended earlier, the immunologist revealed her familial connections to Jamaica and personal desire for a holiday in the country.

The town hall participants, Dr Joan Cephas and her son Matthew, said one of their reasons for getting vaccinated was because of their love for travel. Matthew said he had already booked his first post-vaccination vacation for Jamaica.

"I do have a family relationship with Jamaica," Corbett said in response. "My brother-in-law is from Jamaica, so I'm very excited that Matthew will be able to experience Jamaica," she beamed.

She added: "I told him that I'm gonna hop in his suitcase. as I need a break."

Reacting to the endorsement, Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Americas told The Gleaner said the publicity is good for Jamaica.

"We welcome unexpected positive publicity from prominent, high level sources so this is a great boost," he said.

This is the second international boost for Jamaica this weekend, as Germany declared that it no longer considers Jamaica a risk area for contracting COVID-19. Germany's decision took effect today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.