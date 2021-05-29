Gun found during early morning operation in Kingston

A gun was seized during an early morning operation in the Kingston 4 area by the security forces.

The police say the gun recovered was a Pietro Beretta nine millimetre pistol with 14 nine millimetre cartridges.

The operation was conducted by members of the constabulary's Specialised Operations and Kingston Central Police, along with the Jamaica Defence Force between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. They say, armed with a warrant, the team searched a house on Eddie Lane, where the firearm was found.

No one was arrested in connection with the recovered weapon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.