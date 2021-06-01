Full List | New curfew hours, COVID containment measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced new COVID containment measures.

They will take effect on June 3 and will run until June 30, 2021.

The curfew measures, will, however, run until July 1, 2021.

Curfews

Weekday - 9pm to 5am

Saturday - 8pm to 5am

Sunday 2pm to 5am

Stay-at-home order

Remains for persons 60 years and older. However, persons 60 years and older who are fully vaccinated will be exempted.

Work-from-home order

Remains in effect for public entities. The private sector is encouraged to do the same.

Public gathering limit

Remains at 10 persons. However, the limit for public entities holding handing over and launching ceremonies etc. will be increased to 30 persons.

Funerals

Ban will continue until June 30, 2021.

Burials

Will be allowed for 30 minutes on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm with a total of 15 persons.

Memorial services

Will be permitted under the terms as church services.

Church services

Limit increased from 30 to 50 people

Weddings

Gathering limit increased from 15 persons to 50.

Beaches and rivers

Will be open as of June 3, 2021. No more than 10 persons shall gather in any one area of the beach at a time. No beach parties allowed only swimming, bathing and exercising.

Entertainment events

The ban on events, parties, round-robins etc. will continue. The Prime Minister says there will be discussions to resume entertainment but the government has to be very careful.

