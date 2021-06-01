Six held in St James ganja bust charged

The six persons who were arrested in St James last week following a ganja bust at a premises on Spring Farm Boulevard have been charged.

Charged on Monday with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, and cultivating ganja are:

* Fifty-five-year-old Rashford Galloway

* Forty-three-year-old Gary Lewis

* Twenty-two-year-old Dovia Watson

* Thirty-one-year-old Wayne Pinnock

* Thirty-two-year-old Lance Foreman

* Thirty-year-old Kadian Benjamin

The six accused, who are from St James addresses, are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, June 4.

The Narcotics Police say the seizure was made during a 12-hour operation, which began about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.

Detectives reportedly executed a search warrant at the premises and found potted ganja plants.

According to detectives, the search also revealed a hydroelectric greenhouse inside the house and approximately 40 vials containing hash oil, a by-product of ganja.

Loose ganja was also reportedly found in buckets and bags.

According to the police, approximately 450 pounds of ganja were seized.

The estimated value of the drug seized is $1,800,000.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.