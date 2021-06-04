Family of missing taxi operator offering $200,000 reward

The family of missing taxi operator Phillip Palmer is offering a reward of $200,000 for any information leading to his return.

Forty-five-year-old Palmer, also called Grabba, who is of an Olympic Way, St Andrew address, was last seen at home on Tuesday, May 18.

He reportedly operated along the Half-Way-Tree to Papine and downtown to Duhaney Park routes in the Corporate Area.

Last week, Palmer's mother, who fears that the worse may have happened to her son, pleaded for information that could solve the mystery.

She has since renewed her call, adding a reward for anyone with substantive leads.

“I having problem eating and sleeping…I have lost weight. Every time the phone rings I jump up… sometimes I hear his voice calling me saying 'Mommy' and I run to tell my daughter that he just called me," she lamented.

“Sometimes I feel he is dead and at other times a part of me believes he is out there still. I just feel confused. I put things down and can't remember where, I have to sit down and think. I feel like I'm going crazy.

“I don't want to be a mad person in the street… It's getting to my head,” she said as she echoed her appeal for help to locate her son.

Do you have information?

Please call the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, 119 or the nearest police station.

