Immigration Corner | When to countersign a passport application

Dear Mr Bassie,

Please tell me, when applying for a British passport, when is it necessary to have someone countersign a passport application.

– S.E.

Dear S.E.,

Persons should be aware that some paper passport applications and photographs must be signed by someone else (the ‘countersignatory’) to prove the identity of the person applying.

Persons must get their paper form and one of their two print photographs signed if they are applying for a:

• First adult passport;

• First child passport;

• Replacement for a lost, stolen or damaged passport;

• Renewal of a passport for a child age 11 or under;

• Renewal of a passport if their appearance has changed and they cannot be recognised from the existing passport.

WHO CAN SIGN YOUR FORM AND PHOTOGRAPH?

The countersignatory must:

• Have known the applicant (or the adult who signed the form, if the passport is for a child under 16) for at least two years;

• Be able to identify the applicant, for example, they are a friend, neighbour or colleague (not just someone who knows the applicant professionally);

• Be a person of good standing in their community or working in (or be retired from) a recognised profession.

WHO CANNOT BE A COUNTERSIGNATORY?

Persons cannot ask someone to countersign their passport application if they are:

• Related to them by birth or marriage;

• In a relationship with or live at the same address as them.

APPLYING IN THE UK

When applying in the United Kingdom (UK), the countersignatory must live in the United Kingdom and have a current British or Irish passport.

APPLYING OUTSIDE THE UK

When applying from outside the United Kingdom, the countersignatory must have a current British, Irish or other European Union, United States of America or Commonwealth passport.

If those persons have a US, Commonwealth, or non-British or non-Irish EU passport, they must include with their application a colour photocopy of the page with their photograph on it.

Please note that the application will be processed faster if the countersignatory has a British or Irish passport.

WHAT THE COUNTERSIGNATORY MUST DO WITH THE FORM

After persons have filled in the form, the countersignatory must check the details to make sure they are correct and sign it.

By signing it, they are confirming that:

• They have known the applicant for more than two years;

• They are who they claim to be;

• As far as they know, all the information put on the form is true.

Please note that the countersignatory must put their passport number on the form.

WHAT THE COUNTERSIGNATORY MUST WRITE ON THE PHOTO

Please take note that the countersignatory should write the following on the back of one photo:

‘I certify that this is a true likeness of [title and full name of adult or child who is getting the passport].’

He/she must add their signature and the date under the statement, but the applicant does not have to sign or date the photographs.

Please be aware that the countersignatory may be contacted by Her Majesty Passport Office for more information. The application may be delayed if the countersignatory is not available, for example, if he/she is on holiday and cannot be contacted.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com