Growth & Jobs | Young J’can reaps success from JSIF programme

The JSIF-Integrated Community Development Programme (ICDP), Alternative Livelihood and Skills Development initiative has significantly enhanced the capacity development of several young people across Jamaica.

Young Javan Williams is a proud beneficiary of the programme and is now reaping economic gains from the knowledge gained in the area of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) principles.

Williams revealed that he discovered the programme at a time when he had fallen on bad times and was grappling with both emotional family-related issues and financial constraints, which eventually led him to being deregistered from a bachelor’s programme at The University of the West Indies. In expressing his dismay, he explained that “I was quite crestfallen at the turn of events in my life, compounded by the fact that I was no longer able to attend university”.

He further shared that for approximately one year, he was without a stable source of income and, occasionally, would be engaged in just doing odd jobs. Then suddenly, the tables turned when a family member introduced him to the JSIF-ICDP Alternative Livelihood and Skills Development programme, in which he enrolled.

Williams said that “this programme became a beacon of hope and has totally transformed my life in terms of the specialised training gained, which eventually led me to gainful employment. My journey of success started from being enrolled in the programme and graduating with a certification in general training in air conditioning at levels one and two from Carrier air conditioners.”

JSIF continues to invest significantly in community development by delivering several major projects and social intervention programmes which are vastly appreciated by its communities and beneficiaries. As a beneficiary, Javan humbly expressed his appreciation. “Today, I am truly grateful to JSIF for the opportunity to pursue this skills training programme, and I would like to encourage other youths in the various communities to capitalise on these lucrative skills training opportunities as they arise.” He also expressed thanks to the CAC Foundation for the job placement at CAC 2000 Limited, which is one of Jamaica’s leading distributors of technologically advanced air-conditioning equipment and parts from some of the world’s leading brands.

“After my internship programme, I was immediately offered full-time employment as a dispatcher. In my current role, I am engaged in several duties, including providing customers with quotations, procuring goods from local and overseas suppliers, assisting with the troubleshooting of air-conditioning units, as well as assisting with the preparation of technical reports,” he said.

Williams is passionate about his work and lives by the motto of his former high school, Wolmer’s Boys’, which states Age Quod Agis, – ‘Whatever You Do, Do It Well’. He also aspires to pursue further certifications as well as to return to university on a part-time basis while working.

Under the JSIF-ICDP, Alternative Livelihood and Skills Development initiative, approximately 1,734 young people have benefited. Some of the key skills areas covered were HVAC principles, customer service engagement, welding, film production, 3D animation, digital plumbing, landscaping, online entrepreneurship, event planning, as well as training in various areas for the blue economy. This sub-project was executed to develop capacity building and increase economic outputs for young people within their communities. Additionally, the programme was developed to provide alternative, non-traditional educational opportunities so that they can be inspired to become entrepreneurs.