Transport minister hails Jamaican-owned Redplate Transporter app

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has commended RedPlate Technologies Jamaica Limited on the launch of the new RedPlate Transporter/ Driver App.

The app, which was launched virtually on Wednesday, offers services to persons in the trucking, taxi, bus and biker businesses, providing a platform for drivers and riders to subscribe to an all-in-one application for daily transporting, delivery, shopping and mobile money needs.

“What we are doing here tonight is opening a new chapter where technology meets transport,” Montague said.

Minister Montague also encouraged cab drivers to utilise this opportunity as a means to maximise streams of revenue by not limiting services to simply transporting people the old-fashioned way.

“What RedPlate offers is an advanced improvement to what currently exists, and what is even more, it is home grown”.

Montague took the opportunity to once again challenge the industry to unify and develop plans that address the next chapter of service delivery, expressing pleasure that the RedPlate App provides another option for the transport of both people and goods.

President and CEO of RedPlate Technologies Jamaica Limited, Aldo Antonio said, “Passengers will have the option of paying cash, which we hope to move away from quickly, as well as debit and credit card.”

Under the RedPlate subscription plan, each driver/vehicle will be fitted with one RedPlate smartphone with a 24/7 data and call plan.

“We are of the view that we at the transport authority will have to first change ourselves in order to cause change in the public transport system. We have to pay keen attention to how our conduct affects the success of the industry” said the managing director at the Transport Authority, Willard Hilton.

Hilton commending RedPlate for the bold move forward and gave his commitment to supporting the app.

The RedPlate Group is a Caribbean-based, business-to-business technology and data-driven, fully integrated fulfilment, logistics, and transportation solutions provider with backward integrations into e-commerce and mobile payments.

