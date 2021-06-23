Westmoreland man gets two-year prison sentence for firearm offence

One of five men charged in Negril, Westmoreland with breaches of the Firearms Act in March of this year has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Odane Lawson, a chef of Grange Hill, Westmoreland was sentenced in the Western Regional Gun Court in Montego Bay.

He was given two years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Lawson was among four men charged by the Narcotics Police on March 13, after they were found on an illegal ganja farm in Springfield, Negril, Westmoreland.

The police say two illegal 9mm firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized.

Lawson had previously pleaded guilty for possession of one of the illegal weapons and thirteen rounds of ammunition.

The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

