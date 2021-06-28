Car scam fraudster charged

The police are reporting that detectives from the Kingston Western Proactive Investigation Unit have cracked a multimillion-dollar fraud case following the arrest and charge of the main suspect.

They say the development follows investigations into a motor vehicle auction scam where complainants have been fleeced of millions.

The main suspect, Shawn Latham, a 35-year-old merchandiser of Knightsdale Drive, Kingston 19, has been charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraudulent conversion.

The police report that between Wednesday, June 9 and Monday, June 14, Latham used the image and name of Government Minister and Portland Western Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, to lure unsuspecting people to purchase motor vehicles through an alleged auction at the Kingston Wharf.

Through phone calls and instant messaging, Latham allegedly told the complainants that he was Vaz and he had connections with upcoming motor vehicle auctions.

The police say the complainants subsequently paid out over $4 million to him for two motor vehicles.

Following the payments, the complainants noticed some ambiguities and reported the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested in a police sting operation on June 14.

The police say the accused man is in no way connected to Vaz and does he have any authority to conduct business on his behalf.

They say Latham is being investigated by the Fraud Squad in connection with several other similar cases.

The public is being urged to be wary of unscrupulous persons and should always seek to do business through official channels and procedures.

