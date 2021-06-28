LA Lewis arrested on bench warrant, granted bail

Popular entertainment personality Horace 'L.A.' Lewis was today granted $30,000 bail in his own surety when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Lewis, who appeared on a bench warrant, was offered bail by parish court Judge Monique Harrison.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, September 7, when the matter will again be mentioned.

His co-accused are also expected to reappear in court on the same day.

They are charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Lewis was held in the town centre in Spanish Town on Sunday and the bench warrant executed on him at the Spanish Town Police Station.

Lewis is before the court in relation to an incident last October where he was held by the police for breaches of COVID-19 protocols.

He attended court on two occasions and failed to return thereafter, resulting in the court issuing a bench warrant for his arrest.

- Rasbert Turner

