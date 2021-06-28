Fire leaves four homeless in St Thomas

Four persons, including two children, have been left homeless following a fire in East Albion, St Thomas last night.

It is reported that about 8 o'clock neighbours saw flames coming from the house and alerted the occupants, who were at work.

The nearby Yallahs Fire Station was contacted, which reportedly informed that its single fire unit was out of operation.

Assistance was sought from the fire department in Morant Bay.

Its team, which was en route to a bushfire, was rerouted to bring the house fire under control.

The two-bedroom dwelling, which was badly burnt, suffered damage estimated at $18 million.

The St Thomas Fire Brigade says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

