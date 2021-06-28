Seven shot in St James shooting, manhunt launched

A manhunt has been launched by the St James Police for four gunmen who shot and injured seven persons in the parish on Sunday afternoon.

It is reported that about 2:40 p.m., men armed with high-powered rifles and handguns opened fire on a group of men at a car wash in Dam road square.

Four men were injured at that location.

The police report that an off-duty policewoman who was nearby responded to the incident.

According to the police, she was shot at by the men.

She returned gunfire, however, the men fled in a motor car.

She escaped unhurt.

In a bid to escape, the gunmen collided with another vehicle.

According to the police, they then opened fire on the occupants, injuring three persons.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where they are being treated.

