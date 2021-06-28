Adopt-a-Clinic Programme generates $154 million

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the Government's Adopt-a-Clinic Programme has, so far, raised approximately $154 million to assist in providing quality service delivery in hospitals and health centres islandwide.

Speaking during the initiative's 35th installation at the Steer Town Health Centre in St Ann on Thursday, Tufton said while the number of clinics adopted remains short of the target of 100, the programme has been working, noting that the number of Jamaicans benefitting from it has been growing.

“We want to get to 100 health centres…we have 65 more to go. So if anybody knows of anyone who wants to adopt… please send them to us,” he said.

Noting that health workers are under “tremendous pressure” emotionally and physically, the health minister said any help that can serve to alleviate this was welcome.

Tufton argued that efficiently operated health centres would help to ease the burden on the hospitals, whose staff have been experiencing their fair share of challenges throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“If we didn't have health centres during this time… things would have been unbearable. This is why the Adopt-a-Clinic programme has been such an important initiative,” he added.

Tufton added that members of the Diaspora, including the husband and wife team – Ranny and Janice Watson, who adopted the Steer Town Health Centre, should be lauded for their interests and contributions while highlighting the important role overseas-based Jamaicans have been playing in accelerating the programme since its inception in 2017.

He said that the initiative is not about building new buildings as the Government is cognizant of its core responsibility to provide primary health care infrastructure.

He maintained that the programme aimed to enhance the quality of the environment so that service delivery can be efficient “and done in an atmosphere of relaxation…of therapy…of comfort.”

For their part, the Watsons, who were born in Jamaica but now reside in Houston, Texas in the United States, indicated that that they would be adopting the Steer Town Health Centre for three years at a cost of $2.2 million.

“This is something we have always wanted to do… to give back to our homeland… to make a difference in something as important as health care,” Watson said.

- JIS News

