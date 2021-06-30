It’s a market-driven economy

The issue of insufficient social housing in the Corporate Area was once again raised during the most recent Gleaner Editors’ Forum that tackled urban development within the city.

In recent years, a number of high-rise housing developments have commenced in several affluent communities, which once again underscores the limited provision of housing for certain income groups. These concerns have been raised by a number of citizens’ associations who believe that Kingston’s development is increasingly becoming skewed towards higher income groups.

Past president of the Golden Triangle Neighbourhood Association, Enith Williams, expressed this view when she stated, “Around us, we have units that are being sold for 40 to 60 million dollars when the need is for low-income housing in Kingston. If we had a comprehensive development plan, that took into account all of the Kingston residents and their needs, I am confident we would not see this lopsided kind of development.”

Senior building inspector at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Jeremy Lawrence, rejected this view as he argued that the KSAMC does not dictate the pace or type of development that takes place within the city.

“We have to remember that we represent the market and we are doing things based on what the developers are coming to us with. I cannot tell a developer who comes to me for an application for Kingston 8 no, do not put up your $40-million apartments and put up $7-million apartments instead. That cannot happen, and I know the residents of Kingston 8 would object to it even if we could.”

He also revealed that approvals have been granted for the construction of two to three low-income housing projects within the city by the National Housing Trust. Even though he added that construction has not started.

Deputy director of the Natural Resource Conservation Authority (NRCA) Christopher Whyms-Stone, expressed the limitations of planning. For him, the lack of a confirmed development order to guide the pace of development within the capital makes it difficult for persons to see a clear path for development.

LESS THAN IDEAL SITUATION

He added that continued construction of housing outside of the city for lower income groups is being done even though this represents a less than ideal situation due to the challenges with commuting. He, however, cautioned persons against having what he deems as unrealistic expectations for housing as there is no “overnight” fix to the issue.

“We are not a socialist country in the sense that we provide housing for our citizens as a mandate. I am sure if we could afford to economically, we would love to … so we create the opportunities for the market to do that. Certainly, what we have seen over the last decade is encouraging,” Whyms-Stone said.

Whyms-Stone also rejected the view that the solution to the issue is additional government-driven social housing programmes. “It is dangerous to try and build multifamily, multi-storey (buildings) for poor people. Multifamily, multi-storey buildings are very complex things to live in, from the maintenance to the social constructs, so we at the NRCA … have created opportunities for developers. Remember, it is a market-driven economy… We are not the developers.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deliver 70,000 housing solutions during his current term of Government and create a housing revolution to deliver these units at reasonable costs.

