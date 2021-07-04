Gully overflows in Longville Park, Clarendon, residents on edge

Some residents of Longville Park in Clarendon are now on edge as heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa continue to pound the community, causing a gully to overflow.

Ava Tomlinson, a member of the communication team for the Community Development Committee, shared that the problem the residents are now facing has in part been a fault of their own.

“One of the problems that contribute to flooding in Longville Park, being a community which is always expanding, is that building materials are often times left on the roadways or close to the roadway. When you have heavy rainfall, you will have the material washing into the drains, thus contributing to the build up in the drain over a period of time,” she told The Gleaner.

According to Tomlinson, the problem has been further compounded by the cutting down of trees by construction workers. She noted that the trees helped to hold off the pressure from heavy rainfall.

The affected areas in the community are Gerbera Way, Gladiola Way and Dahlia Drive which are currently impassable.

Several residents in those areas have also lost building material such as sand and stones which were stored in front of their houses.

Residents of Vista Close have also raised concern as the gully is closest to their homes.

Tracey Bogle, a resident of Vista Close told The Gleaner that if the water continues to rise, many homes will be flooded.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting that several roads in Clarendon are now impassable.

These include: Coffals main road, Logwood, Rasta Corner (under the bridge) and The Bridge at Cox in Milk River.

