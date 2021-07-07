Five more COVID-19 deaths, 52 new cases

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,101.

Those who have died are:

* A 66-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 76-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 29-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 60-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 52 new cases with ages ranging from two to 86 years, pushing the total to 50,456 with 14,228 being active.

Of the new cases, 23 are men and 29 are women.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew with 15, followed by St Ann and Westmoreland with nine each.

A total of 1,255 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.6%.

In the meantime, there were 1,065 more recoveries, increasing the total to 34,764.

Some 115 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Four more persons in government quarantine, while 44,495 are at home.

