Golding condemns murder of President Moïse

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding is condemning the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife, First Lady Martine.

Golding, who is also President of the People's National Party, expressed condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of President Moïse.

He also offered his profound sympathies and solidarity with the people of Haiti at this difficult time.

Golding said the party is committed to strengthening Caribbean regionalism and regards a loss for one Caribbean nation as a loss for all.

“The heinous attack on the President and his wife has brought even greater distress to a country already facing the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and serious, protracted political unrest,” he said in a statement today.

“The Caribbean region must prioritise restoring stability to Haiti and its people. We must redouble our efforts to use the strategic agency of CARICOM [Caribbean Community] to address the issues being faced by Haiti at this time,” he added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.