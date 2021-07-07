Gov’t to implement electronic land title project

The Government will be implementing an electronic land titling project at the National Land Agency (NLA) starting this year, in an effort to improve Jamaica's ranking in the World Doing Business Report.

Minister of Information, Fayval Williams, said that the Ministry of Finance and Public Service is to accommodate the implementation of the six-year project, which is set to commence in the current 2021/2022 financial year.

“The implementation of this programme will result in the complete phasing out of physical certificates of title and their replacement with the electronic certificates of title,” she said.

Jamaica is currently ranked 85 out of 190 countries in the World Doing Business Report.

Apart from improving Jamaica's ranking under the registering property index, the implementation of the system is expected to save time, reduce human resource requirements and provide opportunities for further collaboration for Tax Administration Jamaica and other ministries, departments and agencies to reduce or eliminate connected transactional processes external to the NLA.

