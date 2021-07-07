Haitians in US shocked by Moïse’s killing

Lester Hinds, Gleaner Writer

Members of the Haitian community in the United States have reacted with shock and outrage at the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse by unknown gunmen early this morning at his private residence.

Michelle Adolphe, a Haitian-American community leader in Brooklyn, New York, called the killing unacceptable.

“This should not have happened. This is not how you handle a head of state. It is very sad and just tells us that the world is in danger,” said Adolphe.

“Sometimes we have to learn when to step down,” she added.

Well-known Haitian radio host in Brooklyn, Ricot Duprey, said that every effort must be made to bring the attackers to justice.

“The Haitian community is shocked by this killing but not many are shedding a tear,” he said.

Duprey noted that many persons have issues with Moïse's leadership.

“Any assassination is a horrific thing to happen. The country has been going through turmoil and this will only add to the uncertainty,” he said.

Solidarity

Linda Joseph, vice-president of the Haitian Democratic Club in Miami, Florida, said the organisation and members of the wider Haitian community are devastated by the assassination.

“It happened in the middle of the night,” she lamented.

“We thought those days we behind us,” she added.

Reverend Dr Karen Green, vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party and former director of the Caribbean Coalition, said that the Caribbean community stands in solidarity with the Haitian people.

“As the Haitian communities in Florida and elsewhere mourn the killing and face uncertainty, I offer my solidarity with the people of Haiti and our Haitian communities,” she said in a statement.

Green said that the Caribbean community stands ready to assist Haitians in whatever way it can.

Florida, with a Haitian population of just under 425,000, has the largest number of Haitians of any state in the US and they have made and continue to make significant contributions to the development of this state and elsewhere in America, she said.

“As a Jamaican and Caribbean woman who has worked for diversity inclusion within the political system for Haitians and other Caribbean nationals, it is my sincere wish that all our communities will come together in solidarity with the Haitian people,” she said.

Glen Joseph, head of the Caribbean caucus in Florida, said it is unfortunate that this action has been taken, noting that it happened at a time of unrest in Haiti.

“Violence is not an answer and effort must be made to find out who are behind it,” he said.

Joseph said that a more permanent solution to the Haitian crisis must be found, underscoring that it must begin with the Haitian people.

