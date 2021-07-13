Man robbed, fatally shot in Manchester

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner writer

The police in Manchester are probing the shooting death of 35-year-old Richard Powell in Chantilly last night.

Powell and his girlfriend were attacked about 9:00 p.m. by a gunman as they made their way to their home in the community.

It is reported that Powell had earlier that day sold his car for $700,000.

It is further reported that he and his girlfriend decided to take home the money after he encountered difficulties trying to deposit the sums at a bank.

The police theorise that Powell was trailed to the location where he and his girlfriend were attacked.

He resisted the attack and was shot during the encourage.

He was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman escaped with a bag containing the money.

"I am in disbelief, I can't believe them just kill the man so. We are really living in a dangerous time. The man was such a quiet and humble man. He never deserves this death," a cousin of the deceased told The Gleaner.

The police are appealing to persons to take the necessary precautions when conducting business with large sums of cash.

The incident was followed by the shooting death of 33-year-old Shane McDonald and the injury of a woman in a gun attack at a cookout in Davyton in the parish.

It is reported that at about 9:30 p.m., the deceased and the woman were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

They were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where McDonald was pronounced dead and the woman admitted.

