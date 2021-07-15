Janet Richards Foundation donates to western hospitals

WESTERN BUREAU:

The partnership between the Janet Richards Foundation (JRF) and Courts Jamaica continues to impact the lives of children in western Jamaica as last week’s donations of educational equipment were made to the children ward at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay and the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea.

Last week, the JRF donated a laptop computer, two tablets, a smart TV, a DVD player, a printer, paper and other items, along with 100 masks, to the Noel Holmes Hospital. The CRH received two laptops, three tablets, educational furniture, stationeries and toys.

Derek Harvey, senior medical officer at CRH, said the donations could not have come at a better time for the children, as they were at a disadvantage educationally. He believes that as schools move to the virtual space, the equipment will ensure no child gets left behind because of their clinical condition.

“The hospital is eternally grateful for such an educational gift. Although they have a teacher, the children on the ward are sometimes at a disadvantage with school. When work is set by their various schools, the teachers usually call and set similar work. However, with these devices, they can have direct communication with their school. It will certainly help in their online classes,” Harvey said.

“I also work in Lucea sometimes and I am happy for Noel Holmes. Being a Hanovarian like myself, she (Janet Richards) has always focused on education in the parish, so I know it means a lot to her to help those children,” said Harvey.

“Although they don’t have a formal children’s ward, there is an area where children are looked after, and I know it will lighten their day and be of great help. You could see that the children were very happy for the toys. It will come in well in their playtime, being a good distraction from their clinical situation, which is good for their social well-being, especially in this time.”

While the children and their parents could not be at the handover ceremonies because of COVID protocols, Richards is hoping that the donations will be of great benefit to the children.

“There are children who are at the hospital and they do not have things to do their schoolwork on. Even though they are ill, they will have something on the ward where they can do all their assignments,” said Richards. “They can also go to school, because we see where it’s going online. We are hoping that it will be of great benefit to them.”

“This is a continuation of the project. We are happy to have partnered with Courts on these projects. With their help, we are able to make significant impacts in children’s lives,” Richards added