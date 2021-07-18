NWC suspends operations at Two Meetings and Moravia Plants

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that, as a result of high levels of turbidity, it has suspended operations at its Two Meetings and Morava Treatment Plants in Manchester.

The affected communities include Two Meetings, Baileston, Spaulding, Teak Pen, Frankfield Christiana, Spalding, Coleyville, Chudleigh, Malton, Molliston, Devon, Farm, Richmond, Sedburgh, Whiteshop, Walderson, Cobbla, Silent Hill, Dump, Huddersfield Coleyville, Succeed, Bryce, Dump, Dobson, Line of Parish, Silent Hill, Tick Ticky.

NWC says it is monitoring the inflow at both facilities and will resume pumping when the turbidity subsides.

