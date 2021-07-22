Ex-convict charged for sexually molesting nine-year-old stepdaughter

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 31-year-old ex-convict of a New Mills address in Hanover has been arrested and charged by the police for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter on two separation occasions at their home in March.

The accused man, who had been on the run since the incident came to light in June, was held at a funeral in Cacoon Castle, also in Hanover, last Tuesday. He was formally charged on Sunday for rape, indecent assault and buggery.

Reports by the Hanover police are that the man, who shared a common-law relationship with the child’s mother, sometimes slept over at the woman’s home, with the child and her twin sister, and another child who is mentally challenged.

The police said the ex-convict had sexual intercourse with the child on two occasions and the matter was reported to the police. Subsequent to the report, a futile attempt was made to locate the man, while the molested child was taken into state care.

When The Gleaner visited New Mills on Monday, several residents said they had heard about the incident and were quite upset about it. They also indicated that they want to see the accused stepfather face serious punishment if he is found guilty.

“Mi don’t know what wrong wid dem yah dutty man yah, why dem won’t leave the little pickney dem alone, and mi hope seh deh bring the boy to justice,” a female shopkeeper told The Gleaner. “Di mother don’t too sensible and a it mek him a tek set pon the woman pickney dem. We glad seh di police dem hold him.”

A police officer who is familiar with the accused man’s criminal history, told The Gleaner that he served time in prison a few years ago for housebreaking.

“We have found out that he was sent to prison some time ago for housebreaking, and now he is back, and find himself facing prison again, this time for a sexual offence,” the policeman said.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commander for Hanover, told The Gleaner that the police in the parish have been taking a strict zero-tolerance approach against sex offenders.

“We are not playing around when it comes to male predators molesting females, especially small children. We are taking a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to these offenders,” said Beeput. “I am also calling on mothers to pay special attention to their children, and when a child makes a report to you as a mother, make sure that you check it out and never brush her aside. If you need help, contact the police because we are here for you.”

Since the start of the year, the parish of Hanover has recorded six sexual offences against children, and the police have made arrests in all these cases.