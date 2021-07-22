PNP activists in defamation case guilty of contempt of court

People's National Party (PNP) activists Karen Cross and Natalee Stack have each been fined $750,000 for contempt in the Supreme Court.

Justice Chester Stamp has given them 14 days to pay the fine or serve six months in prison.

The women are defendants in a defamation lawsuit filed by the party's general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell.

They found themselves on the wrong side of the law after breaching a court order to remove the contentious information from their social media accounts and not to repost the information.

The defamation case arose after both women made posts alleging serious criminal conduct by Campbell.

The allegations were investigated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, which in April said it found no supporting evidence.

According to the police, Cross, despite giving a formal statement, did not provide any evidence to substantiate the claims nor was she able to provide any person interested in making a complaint against Campbell.

However, Cross has insisted that she has evidence to support her claims.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.