PM announces new curfew, beach and river hours

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew and other COVID containment measures as the government races to slow the third wave of the virus in Jamaica.

At a press conference at Jamaica House Monday, Holness said the government had to act now ahead of the expected August 11 review of the measures.

However, he warned that tighter ones will be imposed come next month.

"This is a preliminary step in averting a massive spike that could happen," said Holness.

Those measures could, for example, impact travel.

Here are the new measures announced Monday

Curfews:

Monday to Saturday - 8 p.m to 5 a.m

Sundays and Public Holidays - 3 p.m to 5 a.m

Capacity limits:

Places of worship, gyms, dining establishments: Reduced from 70 per cent to 50 per cent Limit for small events: Reduced from 60 per cent of capacity to 50 per cent

Beaches and Rivers (Opening Hours)

Monday - Saturday: 6 am to 4 p.m

Sundays: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m

