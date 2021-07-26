Seven hospitals on COVID red alert as admissions spike

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on Monday night revealed that seven hospitals were now on red alert as COVID hospitalisations exceeded 84 per cent.

Another four hospitals are now on amber alert with admissions over 74 per cent capacity.

There are 24 hospitals in Jamaica.

The latest statistics show that as at Sunday, there were 147 COVID hospitalisations with 44 patients moderately ill and 16 critical.

Tufton, speaking at a Jamaica House press conference, said he assumed that the fast-spreading Delta variant is in Jamaica although samples so far tested for the strain have been negative.

But according to Tufton, there is a two-week lag in the testing of COVID-positive samples for the Delta strain.

He is expecting that samples currently being tested will reveal that the strain is here.

Jamaica has been seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases, the positivity rate and the reproductive rate (the rate at which one positive individual passes on the virus to another person).

The positivity rate is now at 1.4 while on average, Jamaica is recording 135 positive COVID cases each day.

