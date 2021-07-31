'One more left and it a go hotter than this' - Thompson-Herah's grandmother reacts to Olympic victory

It was a jubilant Hycenth 'Gloria' Thompson who shouted praises to God as her granddaughter, Elaine Thompson-Herah, crossed the finish line first in the 100m final on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.

As Thompson-Herah powered to the finish line ahead of the pack, Gloria shouted "let it go gal, let it go gal. Whe mi send you a Tokyo go duh? Nuh fi run! Cock up, gyal! Cock up, in di name of Jesus," she shouted.

Gloria Thompson, the grandmother of Olympic 100m champion @FastElaine, was ecstatic this morning as she watched the final of the women's 100m from her hometown in Banana Ground, Manchester. It's a win Thompson had predicted and she is looking for a repeat in the 200m. pic.twitter.com/VV6nJbVavF — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 31, 2021

Gloria says she is already looking ahead to the 200m.

She declared: "One more left and it a go hotter than this"

Commenting on her granddaughter's victory, Gloria said she prayed to the Lord and knew that everything would be alright.

She said Thompson-Herah called her before leaving for Tokyo requesting prayer.

Gloria said she assured her she would pray and advised her not to "ring up her mouth."

Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record.

She crossed the line in 10.61 seconds to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals, besting Joyner's mark of 10.62 at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Thompson-Herah beat rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .13 seconds. Shericka Jackson won bronze. This had been shaping up as a fast race for some time. Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest time in history at 10.63 seconds in June.

