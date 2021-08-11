Woman asking court to compel police to return ill common-law husband

A St Andrew woman is seeking a court order to compel the police to return her ill common-law husband they removed from her house last week.

Robyn Patrick yesterday filed a suit against Superintendent Aaron Fletcher of the Constant Spring Police Station and the attorney general.

The suit arose from the alleged forced removal of attorney-at-law Henry Charles Johnson from his St Andrew home on August 6.

In the court documents filed yesterday, Patrick said three armed policemen from the Constant Spring Police Station along with Johnson's daughter came to the premises.

Two women purporting to be nurses also came with them.

Patrick said she questioned the policemen as to whether they had court orders or a search warrant but they said they had orders from their boss.

Johnson, who cannot speak because of a stroke he suffered in February last year, was then taken out of bed, placed in a wheelchair and taken away.

His common-law wife does not know where he was taken and said she is concerned about his frail physical and mental state.

She said she had been taking care of Johnson since he became ill, ensured he got medical treatment and provided him with emotional support.

Patrick told The Gleaner that said since the incident, she has been having sleepless nights.

She also said it was always Johnson's wish that she takes care of him.

"I feel so helpless and traumatised as a result of the incident," she said.

Patrick, who was in tears, said she and Johnson love each other and all she wants is to spend quality time taking care of him.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman who represents Patrick says he will be seeking an early date during the legal vacation for the hearing of the application.

Wildman also disclosed that the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.

- Barbara Gayle

