TrackingGrace | Several communities without electricity

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says customers in several communities across Jamaica are now without electricity due to weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Grace.

JPS says damage has occurred to its power delivery system, with Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary and St Ann being the most badly affected.

JPS' Director of Corporate Communications Winsome Callum says it is too early to report on the full extent of the damage.

“We have gotten numerous reports of trees coming down on power lines and landslides dislocating poles. Blocked roads, along with intense lightning, wind and rain in some areas make it difficult for our teams to start restoration work,” said Callum in a media release this afternoon.

“The teams are therefore continuing damage assessment at this time and will start restoration as soon as it is safe to do so,” she continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JPS is asking customers to be patient if they lose electricity.

“It will take some time to get the power back on – especially in communities where the infrastructure is badly damaged. Our teams have to take every precaution to ensure that all safety protocols are observed in order to protect life and property. They must first do damage assessment, then carry out repairs, before turning on the power,” Callum stressed.

“While we understand the temptation to go outside to examine the damage done by the tropical storm, it can be very dangerous. It is best to stay indoors at this time and keep far from damaged poles and lines,” she urged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.