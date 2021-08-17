TrackingGrace | Tropical Storm makes landfall in St Mary

Tropical Storm Grace has made landfall in Jamaica.

It is now lashing the eastern parishes with heavy rains after making landfall in St Mary.

Weather reports indicate that Grace is continuing to organise and could strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

At 10 o'clock this morning, Grace was packing winds of 80 kilometres per hour with higher gusts, according to the US Hurricane Center.

That's up from 64 kilometres per hour in the 7 a.m. advisory.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The forward speed is 10 kilometres per hour.

Parts of Haiti are still feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Grace.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com