630 additional COVID-19 cases, nine more fatalities

Nine more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,320.

The deceased are:

* A 67-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 63-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 79-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 78-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 50-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 68-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 59-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 83-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 65-year-old man from Clarendon

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 13 and August 15.

Meanwhile, there were 630 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 94 years, pushing the total to 59,088 with 9,858 being active.

Of the new cases, 356 are women and 274 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 90

* Westmoreland - 88

* St James - 71

* Hanover - 64

* Manchester – 62

* St Ann - 55

* Clarendon - 40

* Trelawny - 34

* St Mary - 34

* St Catherine - 32

* St Elizabeth - 24

* St Thomas - 22

* Portland - 14

A total of 1,972 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.6%.

In the meantime, there were 60 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,540.

Some 478 persons are in hospital with 112 being moderately ill and 35 critically ill.

Fourteen persons are in government quarantine, while 38,1543 are at home.

