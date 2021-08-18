Cross Roads and Annotto Bay tax offices to reopen tomorrow

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the Annotto Bay tax office in St Mary and the location in Cross Roads, St Andrew will reopen for business tomorrow.

The tax offices remained closed for today arising from the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

The TAJ says works were carried out today to allow for the resumption of services on Thursday.

It says all other tax and business offices have been reopened.

