Chang calls on councillors to get vaxxed

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica Labour Party General Secretary Dr Horace Chang says the party will be reinforcing the urgency of the vaccine to its members, especially to its councillors, a large number of whom have remained hesitant in getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Chang said there was a plan to dispatch, over the next couple of days, additional literature to councillors and other party members, outlining the urgency of vaccination. He is also urging the opposition People’s National Party to adopt a similar approach.

“We have encouraged all members of the party, in particular members of the executive of which our councillors are a part, to not only take the vaccine, but to mobilise their communities out,” Chang told The Gleaner during a visit to the vaccination site at Mount Alvernia High School in his St James West Central constituency, where scores of students, parents, and teachers turned out.

Chang, who is Jamaica’s deputy prime minister and national security minister, urged stakeholders in the entertainment sector to get on board and pave the way for full reopening of the sector when the country reaches herd immunity.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica is targeting a 65 per cent take-up of COVID-19 vaccines by March 2022.

“We have seen the churches come out more strongly. Some of them who had doubts before, the leadership has come out and made themselves very clear. We have to get the entertainers to do similar things, where they can get the vaccine and go dance again,” Chang pleaded.

editorial@gleanerjm.com