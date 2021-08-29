Reggae Legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry has died.

He celebrated his 85th birthday in March.

The eccentric world renowned music producer and singer was noted for his innovative studio techniques and production style.

Born Rainford Hugh Perry, the reggae legend has been conferred with the Order of Distinction.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to Perry citing his work with various artistes, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, and The Beastie Boys.

"Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity," Holness tweeted.

