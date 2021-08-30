Update | Manhunt under way for Port Royal lock-up escapees

A manhunt is now under way in the police's Kingston Eastern Division for the three men who escaped from the Port Royal lock-up this morning.

The police say the men were discovered missing during a check about 4:45 a.m.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate they escaped by cutting a hole in the cell door.

Members of the public, especially those in communities such as Rockfort, Bull Bay, Harbour View, Bayhore Park and Melbrook Heights, are advised to be on the lookout.

The escapees are:

* Twenty-nine-year-old Prince Levy, otherwise called 'Tallman', a call centre worker of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St Catherine, who is charged for murder. Levy is of dark complexion, slim build and is 6 feet 2 inches tall. He is known to frequent St Mary and Kensington Court, Kingston 5. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

* Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary, otherwise called 'Whopper', a construction worker of Carnarvan Street, Kingston 13, who is charged for wounding with intent with the use of a firearm. He is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Creary is known to frequent Cannon Street, Kingston and parts of St Ann. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white merino and plaid shorts.

* Forty-four-year-old David Taylor of Pleasant View, 8 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew, who is charged for having sex with a person under the age of 16. He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 8 inches) tall. He also has gold teeth. Taylor is known to frequent Dallas Castle and Papine in St Andrew. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white t-shirt with designs on the front and brown shorts.

How to provide information to the police

Persons who can assist the police to re-capture the men should contact the Kingston Eastern Police at 876-928-4200, the police 119 number or Crime Stop at 311 immediately.

