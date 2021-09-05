Police eye breakthrough after skeletal remains found in Lauriston, St Catherine

Police investigators theorise that skeletal remains found in Lauriston, St Catherine on Friday could be those of 26-year-old Sheldon Myles, who went missing a week earlier.

The body was found in a decomposed state in a section of Lauriston called Pusey Bush.

Police operatives went into the community after they were alerted by residents to an odour that overwhelmed the community.

Cadaver dogs from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Canine Division were also deployed.

The clothing on the remains fits the description of what Myles was last seen wearing, investigators say.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Myles, a labourer, reportedly returned to the community in recent months.

The St Catherine North Police Division, where Lauriston is located, has recorded a near 16 per cent decline in murders for the period January 1 to August 28.

Sixty-five people were killed in the division, 12 fewer than for the corresponding period in 2020.

Nationally, murders have soared by almost 10 per cent.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.