Mother's says 50% take-up ultimatum was no vaccine mandate

Fast-food chain Mother's has denied that its ultimatum of a 50 per cent COVID-19 jab take-up among workers equates to a vaccine mandate.

That assertion has been made despite its missive to staff that failure to achieve that first-dose target would result in the imposition of stricter measures to protect employees and customers.

The original salvo to the Mother's staff, issued on September 3, is evidence of an emboldening of many private-sector companies to coerce employees to take the jab as Jamaica battles its third wave of the coronavirus.

READ: Mother's, CVM impose vaccine mandate

Vaccination against COVID-19 has become a fault line of cultural foment, with many Jamaicans hesitant, or resistant, to inoculation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Managing Director Carlysle Hudson characterised the claim of a vaccine mandate as "misinformation" and "damaging to its public image".

"Mother's recommended to our employees that they should support the Jamaican Government's position on the vaccine and their programme," said Hudson.

"Mother's also reminded our employees of their role in protecting themselves, their fellow workers, and our customers."

However, Hudson's referencing of the Government's "position" runs contrary to Prime Minister Andrew Holness' insistence, on Thursday and earlier, that mandatory vaccination ought not to be implemented at this time until extensive public education is exhausted.

Holness said, however, that a compulsory law would be justified in the future because of the threat posed by the virus.

Trade unionists have cautioned companies against mandatory vaccination, citing legal concerns.

Mother's, in its September 3 correspondence, told staff that it was "highly recommended" that they get the jab by September 17.

Medical exemptions would require endorsement by a physician.

The memo said that a further review of the company's status would be done over the following 14 days to determine conformity.

Mother's reported that despite the implementation of safety measures, its chain has seen an increase in positive cases at its restaurants.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.