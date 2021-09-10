At least three shot in separate downtown Kingston shootings

Sections of the downtown Kingston commercial district are now tense after at least three people were shot this morning.

Earlier today, the police were called to Darling Street, in the vicinity of the Coronation Market, following a drive-by shooting.

Eyewitnesses say two persons were shot.

Hours later, a male vendor was shot multiple times along West Parade while peddling his wares.

The shooting saw vendors and shoppers scampering for cover.

The injured man was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital.

The scenes have been cordoned off by the police.

