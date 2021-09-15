510 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 21 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 1,757.

The deceased are:

Manchester

* A 27-year-old male

* A 101-year-old female

* A 61-year-old female

* A 54-year-old male

* A 66-year-old woman

* A 90-year-old male

* A 65-year-old female

St Ann

* A 68-day-old male

* A 70-year-old man

* A 79-year-old man

* A 74-year-old male

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 96-year-old female

* A 25-year-old man

* A 67-year-old male

St Catherine

* A 56-year-old female

* A 69-year-old woman

Westmoreland

* A 67-year-old woman

* A 53-year-old female

St Elizabeth

* A 42-year-old man

Portland

* A 36-year-old man

St Mary

* A 54-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 30 and September 13.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 2451.

Meanwhile, there were 510 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 103 years, pushing the total to 77,498 with 24,004 being active.

Of the new infections, 293 are women, 216 are men and one case is under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 135

* Kingston and St Andrew - 88

* St Mary - 64

* St Catherine - 61

* Westmoreland - 48

* St Ann - 30

* St Thomas - 30

* Hanover -27

* Trelawny - 21

* Manchester - 4

* Clarendon - 2

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,684 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 43.4%.

In the meantime, there were 140 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,217.

Some 760 persons are in hospital with 192 being moderately ill, 124 severely ill, and 53 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 43,310 are at home.

