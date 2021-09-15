Floyd Green could be engaged in other areas, says PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicated that there are other areas in which resigned Agriculture Minister Floyd Green could be engaged.

In a statement today, Holness said during a meeting with Green this morning it was “agreed” that he would not continue in the Cabinet.

However, the Prime Minister said it was discussed that there may be other areas in which Green's expertise could be offered.

There had been outrage on social media over a video that emerged showing Green at a birthday party toasting to a COVID-19 no-movement day comment.

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Mona Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Bellamy, was also in the video.

Bellamy has since resigned from the board of the South East Regional Health Authority and as chairman of all committees at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

