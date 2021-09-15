Gang feuds responsible for most murders committed so far this year, says Anderson

Gang conflict is believed to be responsible for 72 percent or 714 of the 991 murders committed in Jamaica since the start of the year.

This was disclosed this morning by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, who also noted that gangsters are becoming increasingly ruthless.

Speaking at a press conference, Anderson said the gangsters are showing a greater willingness to kill family members and associates of their enemies if they are not able to locate their targets.

He said sections of Kingston as well as Clarendon, Westmoreland, and St James, in the earlier part of the year, have been identified as the hub of those types of killings.

He also noted that violent criminals are not the only ones committing gruesome murders as 19 percent of homicides committed to date are as a result of inter-personal domestic violence, some including family members.

In outlining that the nation has a serious problem with illegal firearms, Anderson said 853 of the murders occurred with the use the guns, including the 24 homicides recently committed in one week.

